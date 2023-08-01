Chandrababu to tour Rayalaseema from today, to inspect irrigation projects

Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is embarking on a political tour in Rayalaseema, starting today from Nandikotkur. The purpose of this tour is to energize party members, address pending projects, and highlight government failures in order to prepare for the upcoming elections.



Chandrababu will begin his tour with a road show in Nandikotkur, where he will also inspect various projects, including the Muchumarri Project's Head Regulator in Banakacharla. Subsequently, he will visit each district in Rayalaseema on a daily basis.

The schedule includes Kurnool on the first day, Kadapa on the second day, Anantapur on the third day, and Chittoor on the fourth day. This tour aims to rally party members, assess ongoing projects, and address the concerns of the people in Rayalaseema. Chandrababu's presence and engagements during this tour are expected to invigorate the party and set the stage for the upcoming elections.

Earlier, in the last week, Chandrababu Naidu gave a power point presentation on the Rayalaseema irrigation projects alleging the failures of the state government saying that the it has neglected the projects.