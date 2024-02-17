Chandrababu to visit Bapatla today, to hold Ra Kadali Ra meeting

Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Bapatla district on Saturday. He will be participating in the Ra Kadali Ra public meeting at Inkollu in the Parchuru Constituency in the afternoon and deliver an address. Chandrababu will be departing from Undavalli by helicopter at 2:30 pm and is expected to arrive at Kollu by 2:55 pm. The public meeting for Ra Kadali Ra is set to commence at 3:15 p.m. Following the event, at 5 pm, he will depart from Inkollu back to Undavalli by helicopter. The TDP leaders have organized extensive arrangements for Chandrababu's public meeting.

Parchuru MLA Eluri Sambasiva Rao expressed that due to the chaotic governance of Chief Minister Jagan, Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is mobilizing support with the 'Ra Kadali Ra' Sabha. Today, a public meeting is being conducted in Bapatla Parliament. Chandrababu aims to shed light on the disorder in Jagan's administration and raise awareness among the public.

A meeting named Ra Kogudira will be held by Chandrababu at the Tarakarama Vijayabheri premises in Inkollu on Saturday. Eluri Sambasivarao mentioned that elaborate arrangements are being put in place for the event, with an expected turnout of around one lakh people.