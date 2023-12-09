Chandrababu to visit Cyclone affected areas in Bapatla and Guntur today

TDP National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Bapatla and Guntur districts today to assess the damage caused by the recent Cyclone. His visit will begin with the inspection of damaged crops in Cherukuru, Parchur mandal, Bapatla district at 10.30 am.

At 12 o'clock, he will inspect the Parchur drain. In the afternoon, at 2.20 pm, damaged crops in Chinnandipadu and Pedda Nandipadu in Pattipadu mandal of Guntur district will be inspected.

A meeting with farmers in Pedda Nandipadu village is scheduled for 3.30 pm. Following the meeting, Chandrababu will then proceed to Undavalli.

Chandrababu Naidu has visited the cyclone affected areas in Tenali on Friday and assured the farmers of d support and demanded the government to help the farmers whose crops were damaged.