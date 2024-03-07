Chandrababu to visit Delhi today, likely to meet BJP central leadership

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu likely to meet with Delhi BJP leaders today to discuss potential alliances for the upcoming general elections. The BJP high command has been holding discussions to reach a decision on alliances in Andhra Pradesh, creating uncertainty around the TDP-Jana Sena alliance.

Despite both TDP and Jana Sena announcing their first list of candidates and presenting a united front to the public, the issue of alliance with the BJP remains unresolved. While both parties have expressed their willingness to form an alliance with the BJP, the BJP core committee in Delhi has not provided clarity on the matter.



In an attempt to address this confusion, TDP leaders Purandeshwari and Somu Veerraju will meet with top BJP leaders in Delhi, including Chandrababu Naidu. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also expected to travel to Delhi for discussions on the alliance.