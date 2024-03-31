Chandrababu to visit Emmiganur today as part of Prajagalam election campaign

Telugu Desam National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Emmiganur in Kurnool district on Sunday. The visit is part of his election campaign efforts for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chandrababu will be participating in a Prajagalam Public meeting at the Theru Bazaar Center at 12:30 PM, where he will address the gathering. The event is being organized by the local TDP leaders and is expected to draw a large crowd.



Kurnool Parliament TDP MP candidate Panchalingala Nagaraju and MLA candidate BV Jayanageswara Reddy have urged party members, leaders, and the general public to come out in large numbers to show their support for Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Emmiganur.



Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the region is a crucial one as the TDP gears up for the upcoming elections. The party is hoping to garner support from the people of Kurnool district and secure victory in the upcoming polls.