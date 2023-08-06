Chandrababu to visit Gundlakamma project in Prakasam

The opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the Gundlakamma project in Maddipadu mandal of Prakasam district today as part of the investigation into irrigation projects across Andhra Pradesh under the pretext of a "war on destruction of projects."



Chandrababu Naidu will directly proceed to the Gundlakamma project at 1 pm after staying in Nellore overnight. He will inspect the project and then address a gathering of farmers. From there, he will travel to Dendulur at 4 PM.

The TDP leaders of Prakasam district have examined Chandrababu's route map for this visit. It is worth noting that on August 31 of the previous year, the 3rd gate of the Gundlakamma project was completely washed away, while the 6th and 7th gates were partially damaged.

As a result, two TMCs (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) of water in the project had to be released into the sea, depriving the farmers of Gundlakamma Ayakattu of irrigation water. The repair work of the Gundlakamma project gates is currently underway.