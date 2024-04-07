Chandrababu to visit Krishna district today as part of Prajagalam election news

The National President of the Telugu Desam Party, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is set to visit Krishna District on Sunday as part of his Prajagalam Yatra. He will be participating in an election campaign in Pamarru and Uyyur during his visit. Ahead of his arrival, TDP leaders have finalized all the arrangements for Chandrababu's visit.

Chandrababu, who recently toured East and West Godavari districts as part of the election campaign participated in the Prajagalam Yatra organized in Palnadu district yesterday.

His road show and public meetings in Palmeru and Uyyur are expected to draw a large crowd, with leaders from TDP, Janasena, and BJP making elaborate arrangements for the event. Chandrababu will be arriving in Palmeru Agricultural Market Yard at 2:30 pm in a special helicopter before proceeding to Palmeru main road for a road show and public meeting at 4 pm. Later in the evening, he will travel to Uyyur for another road show and public meeting from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Vijayawada Parliament TDP candidate Keshineni Sivanath (Chinni) expressed confidence in the joint candidates winning the upcoming elections to form a people's government. Along with BJP candidate Yalamanchili Satyanarayana (Sujana Choudhary), they campaigned in the 40th Division of Bhavanipuram, with a warm reception from local leaders and residents. They also visited Dasanjaneya Swamy Devasthanam to perform a special pooja.



Meanwhile, in the western constituency, TDP-BJP-Janasena candidates are hopeful of victory in seven assembly constituencies. Sujana Chaudhary, the BJP candidate, expressed confidence in winning by a large margin, while challenging Keshineni Nani to a public debate on corruption allegations. Keshineni Nani, in response, criticized Sujana Chaudhary and other leaders, but vowed to continue working for the betterment of the constituency.