Chandrababu urges NDA Leaders to Mobilize Support for Graduate MLC Elections

In a strategic teleconference held on Friday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed NDA coalition ministers, MPs, MLAs, and key leaders regarding the upcoming graduate Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections. Naidu emphasized the importance of unity among graduates and outlined plans to strengthen their coalition candidates, Perabathula Rajasekhar and Alapati Rajendra Prasad, for the elections in the Godavari districts and the joint Krishna-Guntur districts.

The election notification is set to be released on February 3, with polling scheduled for February 27 and vote counting to take place on March 3. Naidu urged coalition leaders to galvanize support from the educated electorate to achieve a significant victory, stating, "Every graduate should be brought together, and a huge majority should be achieved."

While encouraging confidence, the Chief Minister advised against complacency, calling for increased coordination among NDA parties. He highlighted the need for grassroots engagement, instructing cluster, unit, and booth leaders, along with representatives from the Jana Sena and BJP, to actively participate in the campaign efforts.

Naidu underscored the necessity of conducting the elections in a non-partisan manner, asserting that a stable government can only be established through coalition success. He expressed optimism that voters would demonstrate stronger support for their efforts, especially urging newly elected MLAs and recent political entrants to work with utmost sincerity in the lead-up to the elections.