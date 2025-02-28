Live
- Four Himachal villages to rein in buildout plans near UNESCO site
- CAG report on Delhi’s health services tabled in Assembly
- Amid rising security concerns, China signals sending more warships near Australia
- India will eliminate TB by year-end: Nadda
- Pune bus rape case: Probe will reveal the turn of events, says CM Fadnavis
- IRDAI allows insurers to use equity derivatives for hedging market risks
- Indian private hospitals to add 10K beds by next fiscal, 6K added in FY25: Report
- Isak's injury not long-term but Newcastle not willing to take risks: Eddie Howe
- Need to find solutions to critical technological challenges: Rajnath Singh
- 30 coal blocks to be put for auction in the 12th round, says G Kishan Reddy
Just In
Chandrababu urges TDP cadre to unite and work hard for party
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressed party members during a Telugu Desam Legislative Party (TDLP) meeting held in the AP Assembly Committee Hall on Friday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressed party members during a Telugu Desam Legislative Party (TDLP) meeting held in the AP Assembly Committee Hall on Friday. The two-hour meeting emphasized the importance of unity and determination as the party prepares for the upcoming elections, despite facing financial challenges.
Chandrababu Naidu urged TDP MLAs, MLCs, and MPs to remain focused on party-building activities, warning that neglect could jeopardize their efforts. He stated, "We must win again in the upcoming elections," and highlighted the need for diligent work to ensure their success. He also mentioned that he is closely monitoring the performance of party leaders and plans to engage with them and activists individually in the near future.
During the meeting, he instructed party members to complete the restoration of damaged roads within two months. He acknowledged requests from Chief Whip Anjaneyilu and Gorantla Butchayya Chowdhury for funding to aid constituency development, assuring them that a decision would be made considering the current financial situation.
Chandrababu Naidu further advised MLAs to be cautious with their words, stressing the importance of effective communication. He recalled the challenges faced during the 2019 elections, particularly regarding opposition narratives that misrepresented facts, like the tragic case surrounding former minister Viveka's murder. Naidu called for improved coordination among MLAs, the public, and party cadre, suggesting a coordination committee to enhance collaboration.
The Chief Minister also emphasized the need for comprehensive discussions around the state budget, similar to those held for the central budget, and reiterated that all nominated posts should be filled by April. He urged party members to finalize naming conventions for market yards and temples in time for Mahanadu, the party's annual gathering.
Additionally, he warned ministers and party officials to remain vigilant as summertime approaches, given the potential rise in diarrhea cases. He encouraged a unified approach among ministers, MPs, and MLAs in addressing state issues and expressed the importance of solidarity within the party. Reflecting on past experiences, Naidu recalled the successful formation of coalitions during the Samaikyandhra movement, urging current members to work collectively to achieve their shared goals.
With such directives and reminders, Chandrababu Naidu's message was clear: unity, hard work, and strategic communication are paramount as the TDP looks to secure victories in the forthcoming elections.