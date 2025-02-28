Chandrababu urges TDP cadre to unite and work hard for party

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressed party members during a Telugu Desam Legislative Party (TDLP) meeting held in the AP Assembly Committee Hall on Friday. The two-hour meeting emphasized the importance of unity and determination as the party prepares for the upcoming elections, despite facing financial challenges.

Chandrababu Naidu urged TDP MLAs, MLCs, and MPs to remain focused on party-building activities, warning that neglect could jeopardize their efforts. He stated, "We must win again in the upcoming elections," and highlighted the need for diligent work to ensure their success. He also mentioned that he is closely monitoring the performance of party leaders and plans to engage with them and activists individually in the near future.

During the meeting, he instructed party members to complete the restoration of damaged roads within two months. He acknowledged requests from Chief Whip Anjaneyilu and Gorantla Butchayya Chowdhury for funding to aid constituency development, assuring them that a decision would be made considering the current financial situation.

Chandrababu Naidu further advised MLAs to be cautious with their words, stressing the importance of effective communication. He recalled the challenges faced during the 2019 elections, particularly regarding opposition narratives that misrepresented facts, like the tragic case surrounding former minister Viveka's murder. Naidu called for improved coordination among MLAs, the public, and party cadre, suggesting a coordination committee to enhance collaboration.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the need for comprehensive discussions around the state budget, similar to those held for the central budget, and reiterated that all nominated posts should be filled by April. He urged party members to finalize naming conventions for market yards and temples in time for Mahanadu, the party's annual gathering.

Additionally, he warned ministers and party officials to remain vigilant as summertime approaches, given the potential rise in diarrhea cases. He encouraged a unified approach among ministers, MPs, and MLAs in addressing state issues and expressed the importance of solidarity within the party. Reflecting on past experiences, Naidu recalled the successful formation of coalitions during the Samaikyandhra movement, urging current members to work collectively to achieve their shared goals.

With such directives and reminders, Chandrababu Naidu's message was clear: unity, hard work, and strategic communication are paramount as the TDP looks to secure victories in the forthcoming elections.