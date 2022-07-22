Chandrababu visits flood-hit areas in West Godavari, alleges AP govt. failed to help victims

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the flood-affected areas of West Godavari district on Friday and talked to the flood victims and inquired about the problems. He walked through the mud in many areas and inspected the damaged houses. The victims went to him and said that they had lost everything.

Later, Chandrababu addressed the flood victims at Doddipet in Palakollu Constituency He said that CM Jagan does not value people's lives and does not know the sufferings of the poor and questioned whether the problems be solved if the CM conducts aerial survey when people are drowning. He said that if the people were not alert, all the villages would have submerged into the Godavari and the men responded in time and laid sandbags to avoid the threat.

Chandrababu reminded that he used to go to wherever there were storms in the state and stayed at the field level and gave instructions to the machinery to improve the situation. He said that TDP is a party that works with people and criticised that Jagan, who is supposed to stand by the people when they face difficulties, is in Tadepalli Palace. He opined that if the Polavaram project would have been completed, there would not have been large-scale floods as Polavaram was flooded by the Godavari.

Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government is harassing and filing false cases against those who are questioning the government. He accused the government has tried to attack Raghurama Krishnam Raju.