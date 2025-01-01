Chandrababu visits Kanaka durga temple, meets Governor later

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the renowned Kanaka Durgamma Temple situated on Indrakiladri. The CM was warmly welcomed by officials and Vedic scholars who honoured him with traditional temple etiquette. After receiving blessings from the Vedic scholars, CM Naidu was presented with the goddess's prasad, which he then shared with the attending officials.

Following his darshan, the Chief Minister spoke to the media, conveying heartfelt New Year greetings to Telugu people and all Indians. He remarked on the significance of his visit, stating that after seeing the people, he sought the blessings of Durgamma, whom he described as having a “cool gaze” on the state, symbolizing support for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

CM Naidu expressed his hopes for increased income and happiness for everyone in the state. "I prayed to Durgamma for auspiciousness and well-being for all," he said, adding that he found inspiration even in the smallest of children, which gave him confidence for the year ahead. He assured that this year would bring blessings to the state in every aspect, leading to a golden future for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that various programs have been initiated to ensure the welfare of the Telugu populace. "The future belongs to our Telugu people, and they will soon witness positive changes," he stated.

During his visit to the Durgamma temple, CM Naidu was joined by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Buddha Venkanna, and Gadde Anuradha. Subsequently, the Chief Minister proceeded directly to the Raj Bhavan, where he met with AP Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer and extended New Year greetings.