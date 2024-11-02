Chandrababu visits Rushikonda buildings, here is a note on the project

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday has visited Rushikonda constructions and went on to inspect all the buildings with officials. Naidu who was astonished upon witnessing the lavish buildings and took a dig at the past government in general and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in particular. He said they will take a decision on how to use the construction after conducting a review.

As announced by the Chief Minister about putting the details of the constructions before public, a note on the Rushikonda constructions released.

Here is the note on the Rushikonda constructions :



