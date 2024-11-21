Live
Just In
Chandrababu Vows Strict Measures for Women's Safety and Drug Control
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized his administration's commitment to ensuring the safety of women and combating drug-related crimes in Andhra Pradesh.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized his administration's commitment to ensuring the safety of women and combating drug-related crimes in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu asserted that he has extensively researched national laws aimed at women's safety and promised to implement stringent measures to deter criminal behavior.
Highlighting past grievances, Naidu criticized the previous Chief Minister, accusing him of negligence towards the dignity of women. He referred to recent derogatory posts made by Varra Ravinder Reddy about Sharmila, which he claimed were offensive to the assembly's decorum. Naidu questioned the lack of action from current Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite acknowledging the inappropriate nature of these posts.
Naidu stated, "We will not tolerate any disrespect towards women. If anyone harms a girl child, they will face the consequences." He drew comparisons between his government's proactive stance and what he described as inaction under the previous administration.
The Chief Minister also addressed the critical issue of drug abuse, specifically pointing to the widespread presence of marijuana in the state, which he linked to various criminal activities. He reflected on the challenges faced in combating drug culture in the past, emphasizing that the roots of marijuana crime lay within Andhra Pradesh. He stated, "In the last five years, wherever ganja was found in the country, its origins were tracing back to AP."
Naidu pledged to implement robust systems to regulate the drug trade and ensure safer environments for educational institutions, stating, "We will control all the systems... but it will take time to curb marijuana." He expressed determination to tackle these pressing issues head-on, reinforcing his administration's commitment to law and order for the safety of all citizens.