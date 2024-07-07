Chandrababu vows to rebuild TDP in Telangana, says two Telugu states are equal for him

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, made his first visit to NTR Bhavan after taking office for the fourth time. He participated in the Atmiya Sammelanam program with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre at NTR Trust Bhavan, where Nandamuri Suhasini, Bakkina Narasimhulu, Arvind Kumar Goud, Nannuri Narsireddy, and others also took part.



During his speech, Chandrababu expressed his commitment to rebuilding TDP in Telangana, stating that AP and Telangana are like two eyes for him. He praised the dedication of TDP activists in Telangana and thanked them for their hard work in ensuring the party's victory in Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu highlighted the importance of unity among the Telugu states for their development, emphasizing that conflicts between them would only lead to losses. He urged for an attitude of collaboration and exchange for the benefit of the Telugu nation.

The Chief Minister also addressed the challenges faced in AP after the 2019 elections, attributing the damage caused by the YCP regime to be greater than that of partition. He emphasized the need for a knowledge economy in AP and encouraged Telugu people to strive towards becoming global leaders.

Chandrababu expressed his optimism for the future, predicting that the Telugu race would lead the way in Prime Minister Modi's developed India. He envisioned India becoming the number one country by 2047, with Telugus at the forefront of its success.