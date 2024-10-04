Chandrababu Welcomes SCs order on Formation of SIT for Tirupati Laddu probe

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his strong support for the Honourable Supreme Court's decision to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of adulteration concerning the famed Tirupati laddu.

I welcome the Honourable Supreme Court’s order of setting up SIT, comprising officers from CBI, AP Police and FSSAI to investigate the issue of adulteration of Tirupati laddu.



Satyamev Jayate.



Om Namo Venkatesaya. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 4, 2024

Naidu emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity and purity of the sacred prasadam, which is highly revered by devotees visiting the Tirumala temple. The Supreme Court’s directive mandates the formation of the SIT, comprising officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Andhra Pradesh Police, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).



Naidu stated, “I welcome the Honourable Supreme Court’s order, which seeks to ensure that such malpractices do not tarnish the sanctity of the Tirupati laddu. It is crucial that the investigation is thorough and transparent, restoring the trust of devotees in this revered offering.”