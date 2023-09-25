Chandrababu will come out of jail like a lion, says Bhuvaneshwari

Jaggampet : Chandrababu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari on Monday said that Chandrababu is being unnecessarily provoked, you may have put him in jail who roars like a lion, but you are forgetting one thing, from now on he will work harder for the people. She participated in the protest by women and TDP leaders in Jaggampet constituency to protest Chandrababu's arrest.

Speaking on this occasion, she asked is Chandrababu's mistake in working hard for the state and the people?. Chandrababu said that the support of the people is the foundation of the people. She said that they are not a family that hopes for people's money.

She said to the people that Chandrababu will come out like a lion and work for you again. She said that he did not take any of the people's money and his family did not need people's money.

A man who believes that society is a temple, people are gods, she said that he grew up under NTR's shadow. She said that she and Brahmani have never come out and they are providing services through NTR Trust.

NTR Trust is ahead of the government when disaster strikes anywhere in our state and country, not for money, but for you, for the people. She said that 2000 orphan children are being educated for free through NTR Trust. Chandrababu always cares about people, she said.

A high-tech city has been built in the Hyderabad area where there are stones and rubble, she recollected. She said that back then, everyone laughed at what a high-tech city was in an area with minimal facilities, but now thousands of people are employed there. She also said that the government is getting income through IT products. Chandrababu is a leader who creates wealth.

She said that he was detained in jail, but wherever he was, he was a person who thought of people more than family. She also said that it is sad that such a person has been put in jail. She told that people like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Alluri Sitaramaraj went to jail during the British rule, now under this government Chandrababu went to jail for the sake of the people.

Those who have benefited from skill development are in high positions and getting salaries in lakhs. She told that when IT professionals were coming from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry to express their solidarity with their family, the police stopped them everywhere because of fear. Cell phones are also stolen and information is being obtained from them.

Do you need a visa to come to AP from Telangana? Democracy is the right of people to go anywhere in the country.

She said that Jhansi and Durga have power among women. She said that your love and admiration for Chandrababu is as strong as a mountain and the government is unnecessarily provoking. He will come out like a lion and work for you again, she concluded.