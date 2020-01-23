Chandrababu will resort to any deeds for his selfishness: Vijayasai Reddy tweets

YSRCP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy have been severely infuriated over opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged Chandrababu Naidu for blocking the two historic bills (the Development Decentralization Bill and the CRDA Dissolution Bill), which were approved by an Assembly in the council for his selfishness.

He alleged that he( Naidu) had conspired to send two bills to the Select Committee as part of his strategy. "Chandrababu's actions at the council on Wednesday are proof of how desperate he is to survive," Vijayasai Reddy tweeted.

(2/2) Desperately he stalled 2 historic bills that have already received a majority in the Assembly, which shows how he can go to any length to cover up his interests. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) January 23, 2020

On the other hand, besides ministers comments, the assembly is seriously reviewing the council's decision. The members in the house are expressing their outrage over the council chairman's decision and demanding the debate over the necessity of the legislative council in the assembly. The govt seems to be mulling towards repeal of the legislative council.