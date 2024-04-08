Chandrababu woos farmers, youth, women & boozers

Pamarru: "We will reduce prices of commodities," may be the standard refrain of every political party fighting an election. But in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP is wooing four important segments of society -- boozers, youth, farmers and women – with various schemes.

Making it clear that it was not possible to go in for total prohibition, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is promising quality spirit at reduced prices, jobs to youth and promote work from home culture by bringing in IT companies in large scale and ensuring empowerment of women and their safety and security.

Naidu alleges that the state has been supplying poor quality liquor while profiting immensely from 'inflated' prices, running to thousands of crores of rupees. According to reports, the state government netted nearly Rs 24,000 crore through excise revenue in 2022-23 against over Rs 17,000 crore in 2019-20.

Addressing a huge gathering at Pamarru on Sunday, Naidu assured that he will bring the Andhra Pradesh on the right track after the alliance parties voted to power.



He said an IT tower will be set up in Pamarru and the local youth can work from there. He reiterated that all big companies will be brought to Andhra Pradesh and educated youth will get IT jobs.

Naidu said every year four lakh jobs will be created by the alliance government. Every parent has a dream that their children should get good job. But the present government failed to generate employment and youth are getting addicted to drugs. He said he would make the state drug free.

He assured a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month to the unemployed youth, release job calendar and will conduct mega DSC to fill the teachers posts.

Referring to the problems of the farmers, Naidu said that Krishna delta farmers suffered due to short supply of water. He said the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project was planned to supply Godavari waters to Krishna delta but the present government ruined the entire Polavaram project which is the life line of Krishna delta farmers.

He assured the farmers that support price will be given and all problems of the farmers will be solved. Chandrababu Naidu said a corporation will be set for the agriculture farm workers and to help them economically.