Chandrababu's Kuppam tour finalised, to hold campaign for two days

TDP Chief Chandrababu Kuppam's two-day tour schedule has been finalised whi would kickstart the election campaign. According to schedule, a special helicopter from Bengaluru will land in Kuppam at 11 am. The day will begin with a special pooja at the local goddess Parameshwari temple. A review meeting will follow at the TDP party office at 12 noon.

Chandrababu would then address a public meeting near the RTC bus stand at 3 pm, and later participate in an Iftar dinner at KVR Kalyana Mandapam at 6 pm. The night will be spent at the R&B Guest House.



The second day of the visit will start with a program for receiving petitions from the public in the morning, followed by a door-to-door campaign at 1 pm. A review meeting with TDP leaders is scheduled for 2 pm, after which Chandrababu will inspect the Handri-Neeva road near Rajupeta. The day will conclude with a return to the R&B Guest House for the night.



Chandrababu's visit is expected to energize the TDP cadre in Kuppam and set the tone for the upcoming elections. Stay tuned for updates on Chandrababu's campaign in Kuppam.