Chandrasekhar Reddy appointed YSRCP Nellore working president
Highlights
Nellore: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders on Monday appointing MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy who is also party city in-charge, as the party working president of Nellore district.
The party is currently without the services of its district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy who is now in Nellore Central Prison as a remand prisoner.
Kakani Govardhan Reddy has twice worked as YSRCP district president between 2015-2019, and again after 2024 after the party lost the power in 2024 elections.
