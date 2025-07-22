  • Menu
Chandrasekhar Reddy appointed YSRCP Nellore working president

Highlights

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders on Monday appointing MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy who is also party city in-charge, as the party working president of Nellore district.

Nellore: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders on Monday appointing MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy who is also party city in-charge, as the party working president of Nellore district.

The party is currently without the services of its district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy who is now in Nellore Central Prison as a remand prisoner.

Kakani Govardhan Reddy has twice worked as YSRCP district president between 2015-2019, and again after 2024 after the party lost the power in 2024 elections.

