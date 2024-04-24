Change of nominee buoys TDP in Venkatagiri

Nellore: Finalising the candidature of former Venkatagiri MLA Kurukondla Rama Krishna for Venkatagiri Assembly seat by replacing his daughter Kurugondla Lakshmi Sai Priya is likely to benefit the TDP in the ensuing elections.

The party earlier announced Lakshmi Sai Priya as its nominee for Venkatagiri. She also launched election campaign by visiting villages and meeting people in the constituency.

However, the party high command reportedly feared that local leaders may not extend their support to her candidature, decided to field her father and former MLA in the seat and issued B Form to him.

Local leaders say Ramakrishna can easily defeat his YSRCP rival Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy owing to his wide contacts and experience.

Ramakrishna, hailing from Balayapalli in the constituency, belongs to Kamma community. A loyal follower of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, he won as MLA twice from the constituency, in in 2009 and 2014 elections.

He defeated Congress nominee Nedurumalli Rajya Lakshmi in 2009 and YSRCP;s Kommi Lakshmaidh Naidu in 2014 with majority of 6,776 and 5,635 votes respectively.

However, he was defeated by YSRCP nominee Aanm Ramanarayana Reddy with a margin of 38,720 votes in 2019 elections.

As a senior leader of TDP, Ramakrishna has personal influence among people of Venkatsgiri who call him 'Ramanna', which might have made TDP to pick him as its candidate.

Meanwhile, according to the reliable sources, YSRCP too in a rethink on Ramkumar Reddy’s candidature following the change of candidate by TDP. Several leaders of the party like Mettukuru Dhanunjaya Reddy and others have opposed his nomination and announced that they would not support him.

It is said there is pressure on YSRCP high command for replacing Ramkumar Reddy, but the party is in bind due to unavailability of suitable candidates.

A senior YSRCP leader, speaking to his mind, said the party would easily sail through if sitting MLA Anam Ramanarayana is the party candidate again.