Change of party proves a boon for Jayaram

Guntakal: Former minister in YSRCP government Gummanur Jayaram is presently the sitting MLA of Guntakal constituency from TDP. The 55-year-old was elected from Alur constituency in Kurnool district in 2019 and was inducted into the Cabinet by then chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In 2024 general elections, Jayaram was denied MLA ticket but was asked to contest for Lok Sabha seat. He revolted against the party decision and quit the party. He subsequently joined TDP and the party president N Chandrababu Naidu offered him Guntakal ticket much to the chagrin of local TDP leaders. He, however, readily agreed and contested from Guntakal and won the seat.

So, denial of Assembly ticket by YSRCP proved as a blessing in disguise as there was a strong feeling in the constituency that had he contested on YSRCP ticket, Jayaram would have lost the election. Destiny made him MLA again. His home constituency Alur was the neighbouring constituency and it was as if he was living in his own backyard.

Jayaram started his political career with Praja Rajyam Party launched by actor Chiranjeevi in 2009. After PRP merged with the Congress Party, he identified himself with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who came out of the Congress Party and ever since sailed with YSRCP and was with the party until 2024 Assembly elections.

Due to his tiff with the party, without resigning from the YSRCP, he joined the TDP. So, on the advise of then chief minister, the Governor dismissed him from the ministry and the party too expelled him.

As luck favoured him, he won with a comfortable margin over YSRCP candidate from Guntakal Assembly constituency. He is the native of Gummanur village which technically was in Anantapur district.