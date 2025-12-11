Focus on providing quality edn in govt schools increases

Visakhapatnam: Special efforts are underway to enhance the quality of government schools to be on par with private institutions, said MLC and Legislative Council Government Whip Dr Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao.

Inaugurating newly constructed Zilla Parishad High School building blocks worth Rs.88 lakh at Gajuwaka along with Gajuwaka MLA and TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao here on Wednesday, the MLC mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh government is commitment towards strengthening education sector under the leadership of IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the gathering, Chiranjeevi Rao appreciated the Amma Foundation which contributed Rs.12 lakh towards the construction of the school buildings.

He highlighted that the government has already established 9,600-plus model primary schools and is working to ensure a one-teacher-per-class system to improve learning outcomes.

He urged voluntary organisations and community volunteers to actively participate in upgrading infrastructure in government schools.

The MLC appealed to people to come together to shape the future of students and strengthen the public education ecosystem.

District Educational Officer N Prem Kumar, representatives from the Amma Foundation Koganti Lenin Babu and M Sunil, officials from the education department, Samagra Shiksha, and other coalition leaders were present.