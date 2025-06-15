Live
Changes announced in DSC exam dates
Vijayawada: The State government has decided to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 in a grand and prestigious manner.
In view of this, the dates of the DSC exams that were scheduled to be held on June 20 and 21 have been revised, announced Mega DSC–2025 Convenor M V Krishna Reddy in a statement on Saturday.
He stated that the change has been made to avoid any inconvenience to candidates who would otherwise face travel disruptions during the Yoga Day celebrations.
The revised dates for these candidates are July 1 and 2.
The updated hall tickets reflecting the new exam dates and centres will be made available on the AP MEGA DSC–2025 official website: https://apdsc.apcfss.in from June 25, 2025.
Candidates are requested to take note of the changes, download the revised hall tickets and attend the examinations as per the new schedule, urged M V Krishna Reddy, Convenor, Mega DSC–2025.