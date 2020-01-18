Changes in Janasaharan train timings
Kakinada: The South Central Railways has made changes in the timings of Janasaharan (07061) special train to clear the extra rush of passengers. No 07061 Kakinada Town – Secundrabad one way superfast special train will make two trips on January 18 and 19. The train will depart from Saturday at 17.55 and will reach Secunderabad at 05.10 on the next day.
17 Jan 2020 5:20 PM GMT