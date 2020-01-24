Check atrocities on women, Guntur Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar tells officials

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Friday said that the State government will take all the steps that were needed to provide security to girls and children.



He inaugurated the National Girl Child Day celebrations at the Zilla Parishad Conference Hall here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he sought the cooperation of the people to prevent attacks and atrocities on girls and women and warned that the State government would take a stern action against those who commit atrocities on girls and women and book cases under the Nirbhaya Act.

The District Collector directed the officials concerned to create awareness about it.

He recalled that the government has already brought the Disha Act-2019 to take stern action against those who commit atrocities on girls and women.

CWC chairman Suguna Rani, Women and Child Welfare Project Director Yugandhar Kumar were among those participated in the meeting.