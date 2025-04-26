‘Check BP – Stop Stroke’ launched

Guntur: MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary of Health, Medical & Family Welfare, has inaugurated ‘Check BP - Stop Stroke’ campaign in the premises of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Guntur on Friday.

Krishna Babu said that through this programme, people can become more aware of risk factors like high blood pressure and, by controlling it, prevent several major health issues like brain stroke, heart attack, kidney failure before they occur.

ISA president Dr Vijaya gave power point presentation on hyper-tension and stroke. She explained that 80% of strokes are preventable while the most important risk factor is hyper-tension.

Dr Arvind Sharma, ISA secretory, said that free BP screening will be done in several places in Guntur including GGH, Bar Association, SBI, Drug wholesale, SHO, Mallineni Engineering College.

Later, MT Krishna Babu flagged off mobile BP bus.

Guntur district DMHO Dr Vijaya Lakshmi, Indian Red Cross society Treasurer AP State Branch P Rama Chandra Raju, Rotary Club president G Subba Rao, neurologists of Guntur and others participated in the programme.