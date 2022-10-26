Check untoward incidents at Suryalanka Beach: SP Vakul Jindal

Bapatla: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal directed the police officials to check any untoward incidents at Suryalanka Beach and seashore in the district in the backdrop of auspicious Karthika Masam and pilgrims visit to the sea to take holy bath and Karthika Vana Samaradhana.

He addressed a meeting at DPO with police personnel of Chirala sub-division and Bapatla rural in Bapatla on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the SP stressed on the need to provide security to the devotees, who visit temples in Karthika Masam. He reviewed the precautionary measures to be taken at Suryalanka Beach and other places to check untoward incidents. He said, "Devotees from other districts also visit Suryalanka Beach and Odaveru places on the occasion of Karthika Masam." He stressed on the need to provide security for them. Divide sea area as sector for every fifty meters and set up rope and keep swimmers ready with wearing life saving jackets to save the persons in danger in the sea, he said.

SP Jindal directed them to supervise boats, make announcements through the public address system, set up warning boards at the sea, set up CCTV cameras at the sea and connect the same to the control room and set up police pickets as a precautionary measure.

Additional SP Mahesh, Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Rao, Chirala DSP P Srikanth, Bapatla rural Inspector G Venugopala Reddy were among those attended the meeting.