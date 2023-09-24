Checking the WhatsApp chats was shocking: Brahmani is angry with the police

Nara Brahmani, the daughter-in-law of TDP National president Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that she was shocked to know that the phones of the IT employees coming from Hyderabad were being checked and their WhatsApp chats were being monitored. It has been criticized as an invasion of personal privacy. She asked who gave the police the right to check people's phones.

Many IT sector employees working in various companies in Hyderabad broke the police restrictions and prohibitory orders and reached Rajamahendravaram. On Sunday evening they met Brahmani. They told her that the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu was illegal and that it was hurting them to put a visionary leader who had developed the state in jail.









They said that Chandrababu Naidu, who has worked hard for the rise of the IT sector and created jobs for lakhs of people, will soon be out. The IT employees complained that the AP police put many restrictions on them when they were coming to Rajamahendravaram. The IT employees alleged that the police threatened to file cases if they came to their home state and that the police also took their phones and checked their WhatsApp chats.



They criticized that they stayed in a hotel room in Rajahmundry and the police locked them in the room.

Brahmani said that it is outrageous to impose restrictions and threats on IT employees coming from Hyderabad to show their support.

Brahmani said that she was happy and proud to see the employees who had come to show their solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu, who had endured many expenses and bypassed the government restrictions. She thanked them. He asked all the youths to check their votes and remind the government of the right to vote in the coming days. Brahmani asked the IT employees to take the responsibility of sensitizing people so that no one illegally deletes their votes.