Cheers! Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation gets greater status

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) will become Greater Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (GRMC) shortly, as the Governor has given his consent to merge the nearby 10 villages of rural mandal into the corporation.

Because of this, the population will increase to 4.42 lakh from the existing 3.50 lakh and the number of houses also increased to 1.06 lakh from 97,000.

The number of divisions will also be increased to 52 from the existing 50 divisions.

The borders will also be changed and the radius of the city also be escalated to 100 squarekilometres from the existing 45.5 square kilometres. According to an official of corporation, voters list was prepared relating to 52 divisions. The lists would be kept in the offices of sub-collector, rural mandal tahsildar and respectivepanchayat offices.

The beautification works and development works are also under progress in the city which willbe completed by the end of May.

The villages to be merged in the corporation are Katheru, Satellite City, Hukumpeta, Bommur,Dowleswaram, Pidimgoyyi, Rajavolu, Torredu, Venkata Nagaram and Vemagiri.

Rajamahendravaram municipality elevated as corporation in the year 2002 and after 19 yearsthe corporation is getting the greater status.