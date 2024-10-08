Chennai Umbrellas reach Tirumala

Tirumala: Chennai umbrellas, presented by Hindu Dharmartha Samithi for decorating Garuda Vahana procession during Srivari Brahmotsavam on October 8, reached Tirumala on Monday morning. Samithi trustee RR Gopalji, who accompanied the umbrellas, presented them to TTD EO J Syamala Rao in front of the Srivari Temple. The umbrellas were paraded on Mada streets before taking them inside the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopalji said all the 11 umbrellas were brought from Chennai and the procession began on October 2 after performing special puja at Sri Chennakeshava Perumal temple. Of these 11 umbrellas, two were presented to Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanoor on Sunday.

The umbrellas are being presented to Tirumala since 20 years for decorating during Garuda Vahana Seva.