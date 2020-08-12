Chevi Reddy handovers Rs 21 crores Bankers Check to women under YSR Cheyutha

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA and Government whip CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy has distributed Rs 21 crores Bankers check to women beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha scheme .

In a programme which was held at Shilparamam, On Wednesday, in Chandragiri Constituency MLA CheviReddy participated as chief guest and distributed checks to beneficiaries. In this connection he said that CM YS Jagan is always with women of the state and is doing many beneficial programmes for women empowerment and their economic development.

He added in Chandragiri constituency total 84 crores amount will be credited to 11250 women bank accounts soon under cheyutha as well as in Chittoor District total 17.34 laksh women are going to get benefit thorough YSR Cheyutha, MLA told. In the programme Joint Collector Veerabrahmaiah was present.