Chevireddy Mohit Reddy's Nomination Process Evokes Massive Support in Chandragiri Constituency

The nomination process of Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, the YSRCP Assembly candidate for Chandragiri, turned into a grand spectacle as crowds of people from all over the constituency gathered to show their support. Supporters, party ranks, and fans from six mandals - Chandragiri, Pakala, Ramachandrapuram, Chinnagottigallu, Yarravaripalem, and Tirupati Rural - flooded the streets, creating a festive atmosphere.

The sound of drums and fireworks filled the air as chants of 'Jai Jagan' and slogans in support of Chevireddy Mohit Reddy resonated throughout the ceremony. Women, youth, activists, and leaders all came together in a show of enthusiasm for the YSRCP government and the welfare development policies of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A massive rally, with more than 50 thousand people, made its way through Chandragiri constituency, starting from Nagalamma temple and passing by the clock tower. MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and MLA candidate Chevireddy Mohit Reddy led the procession, saluting the people of Chandragiri Constituency.

The rally was attended by prominent figures such as Chittoor MP Reddappa, MLA Karunakar Reddy, MLC Sepoy Subrahmanyam, and Vijayananda Reddy, further showcasing the widespread support for Chevireddy Mohit Reddy and the YSRCP in Chandragiri.