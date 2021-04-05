Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack: Two Andhra Jawans Among Martyred In Bijapur Encounter

In an encounter at Chhattisgarh's Bijapur held on Sunday, two Telugu soldiers were martyred, Jagadish, son of Routhu Simhachalam and Ramanamma of Vizianagaram's Gajularega Upper Street, is serving as a CRPF jawan. He died in Naxals attack, which left his parents and family members into deep tragedy. Jagdish who was scheduled to get married on May 22 was preparing to come home on May 5 to take care of the wedding works. He called his parents two days ago and told them that he would return soon.

The other soldier who died was CRPF Cobra Commander Shakhamuri Murali Krishna Veera of Gudipudi, Sattanapalli Mandal, Guntur district. Ravi and Vijaya have two sons among which, Murali Krishna was selected for CRPF in 2010. The construction of the house was completed and is also set to marry. Meanwhile, CRPF officials said that he was killed in a shootout in Chhattisgarh.

The death toll in Saturday's crossfire between Maoists and security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, has risen to 24. It is learnt that the Maoists attacked the jawans in Bijapur district. Two helicopters carried out airlift operations for the seven jawans who were lost in the incident. The governments of Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for Hidma, the mastermind behind the Bijapur incident. A female Maoist was killed in an encounter. Identified as Vanja. Police seized a bullet-proof jacket and an Inzas weapon from her possession.