Chief Minister inaugurates a host of development works

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the NAD flyover built at a cost of Rs.150 crore in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

As a part of his tour to the port city, the Chief Minister initially inaugurated the Double Rotary Intersection flyover aimed at clearing traffic bottlenecks.

It was followed by the launch of a host of other development works across the city. They included a multi level car parking facility at Jagadamba junction for Rs.11.45 crore, retrofitting of Town Hall for Rs.4.25 crore along with an old municipal office building, a commercial complex at Pithapuram Colony at a cost of Rs.7.60 crore, a Rs.4.65-crore digital school at Dandu Bazaar, a community hall at Thatichetlapalem at a cost of Rs.1.56 crore, redevelopment of VMRDA Park at Rs.33.50 crore, a Kalyana mandapam for Rs.5.14 crore at Chinamushidiwada, among others.

With the launch of the projects, various facilities are now made available for the people of Visakhapatnam. At a time when Visakhapatnam is gearing up to become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, the launch of the development works is a step towards this direction.

