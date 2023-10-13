Chief Minister Jagan flayed over hike in power charges

Rajamahendravaram: AITUC state president Ravulapalli Ravindra Nath criticised the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for cheating people by increasing electricity tariff seven times after coming to power with a promise not to hike power tariff. He called upon people to defeat Jagan in the election.

He said that Jagan, who is causing trouble for people with his predatory policies is the worst ruler in history. The CPI, CPM, and CPI (ML) New Democracy parties organised a signature collection programme against the hike in electricity charges at the Potti Sriramulu statue at Kotagummam center here on Thursday.

Ravulapalli said that the electricity charges are increasing every month and people are suffering. The Central and State governments have colluded in the exploitation of people through electricity charges. He said that Jagan had said before the election that he would give free electricity to all up to 200 units. He said that many obstacles are being created for the free electricity to the farmers. He expressed doubts over removal of the subsidy by fixing meters to agricultural pump sets.

CPM district secretary T Arun said that tenders were called for installing prepaid smart meters for two crore electricity consumers in the state and the contract was handed over to Adani and other corporates. People should protest against the government’s irregularities, in the public ballot held at Azad Chowk on October 15th, he appealed.

CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu, and CPI (ML) New Democracy district leaders Chikatla Venkateswara Rao and K Joji also spoke.