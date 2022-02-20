  • Menu
Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma visits Papikondalu

Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma interacting with District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran and police personnel at Devipatnam on Sunday
Highlights

Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma had a boat trip to Papikondalu along with his family members on Sunday

Rampachodavaram: Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma had a boat trip to Papikondalu along with his family members on Sunday. While going by boat, Sameer Sharma visited Devipatnam and Rampachodavaram.

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran and Rampachodavaram ASP Krishnakanth Patel welcomed the CS at Devipatnam. Sharma elicited maximum information regarding the proposed new districts from Collector Hari Kiran.

It's said that Sameer Sharma discussed matters pertaining to the proposed new districts and other local issues. Collector Hari Kiran gave all the information on the matters relating to new districts.

