Chinmaya students selected for national-level Karate competitions
Kurnool: Students of Chinmaya Mission Vidyalaya at Sankal Bagh in Kurnool have been selected for national-level Karate competitions. A total of 16 players have been selected for Under-19, Under-17 and Under-14 categories for national karate competitions and will play in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.
Dr Shankar Sharma, the chief guest, felicitated the selected karate players. He suggested to take care about the health of the players and asked the parents to accompany their wards. He observed that training in martial arts will prevent violence against women.
On this occasion, Dr Shankar Sharma distributed sweaters to the players going to national level competitions. Chinmaya Mission School Principal Swarnalatha, karate coaches Arif and Jagadish and others were present.