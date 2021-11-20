  • Menu
Chinna Jeeyar Swamy calls on AP CM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence here on Saturday

Amaravati: Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence here on Saturday and invited him for the millennium celebrations of Ramanujacharya's incarnation at the Muchhinthal Ashram.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister took the blessings of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy along with TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Chairman of My Home Group Jupally Rameshwara Rao.

The millennium celebrations will be held between 2-14 February, 2022.

