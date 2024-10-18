Chinna Venkanna Kalyana Mahotsavam Celebrated grandly in Eluru District

The Chinna Venkanna Kalyana Mahotsavam at the Dwaraka Tirumala shrine held grandly with devotees being captivated by the divine wedding of Sridevi Bhudevi, believed to be the incarnation of Lord Srinivasa, immersing themselves in blissful ecstasy.

A specially adorned Kalyana Mandapa was set up in the Mundara Aniveti Mandapam beneath the East Rajagopuram, creating an auspicious atmosphere for the wedding festivities. The rituals commenced with the divine couple—Swami and Ammavar—being taken to the marriage hall in elaborate vehicles. Following this, priests adorned the Kalyanamurthys of Swami and Ammavaru with exquisite flowers.

Temple Chairman SP Sudhakar Rao and Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkataraju were present to honor the occasion, presenting silk cloths to Swami's Ammavars. As the clock struck the auspicious muhurta, priests performed the traditional ceremony accompanied by the sounds of mangala instruments and the chanting of Vedic mantras, marking the grandeur of Swami’s Kalyana Mahotsavam. The ceremony saw active participation from the Temple Chairman, the Executive Officer, and a large gathering of devoted participants.

Post-wedding, the devotees were blessed with Swami’s Tirtha Prasadams and Talambra, distributed freely among attendees, symbolizing a gesture of sharing and community spirit.

In related events, the Brahmotsavams in Dwaraka Tirumala, affectionately referred to as the Chinns Tirumala by the Konaseema locals, commenced on the 13th of October and will continue over eight days, culminating on the 20th. This significant festival draws thousands of devotees, with Brahmotsavams typically being celebrated twice a year in honor of the Lord—once in the month of Vaisakh and again in Ashvayuja.