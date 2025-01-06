Chinta flays Naidu over forming panel

Rajamahendravaram: Former union minister Chinta Mohan criticised the recent Supreme Court judgment on the categorisation of Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations, calling it inappropriate and contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Rajahmundry Press Club on Sunday, he expressed his concerns over the verdict’s implications.Chinta Mohan said that the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have ignored this judgment. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formed a committee to address the issue. He alleged that the move was from a divisive ‘divide-and-rule’ mentality. He strongly criticized the Chief Minister for what he termed as a politically motivated mistake in forming the committee with undue enthusiasm.

Further, Chinta Mohan levelled allegations of corruption in the name of the Polavaram Project. He claimed that politicians are engaging in illegal earning activities under the guise of the project and demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities associated with the Polavaram Project.