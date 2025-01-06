Live
- Cyberabad police arrest two in CMR college girls hostel voyeurism issue
- Docs clear air on HMPV, ask citizens not to panic
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th January 2025
- HYDRA back in action, razes 5-storey building in Madhapur
- West already at war with Russia
- Dil Raju to Meet CM Revanth Reddy Again to Discuss Ticket Price Hike for Game Changer
- India’s bane: Netas impervious to people’s needs
- Congress is not a hand of support but, a hand of destruction: Bandi
- Chinta flays Naidu over forming panel
- Partition is deeply rooted in my family’s history
Just In
Chinta flays Naidu over forming panel
Former union minister Chinta Mohan criticised the recent Supreme Court judgment on the categorisation of Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations, calling it inappropriate and contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.
Rajamahendravaram: Former union minister Chinta Mohan criticised the recent Supreme Court judgment on the categorisation of Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations, calling it inappropriate and contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.
Speaking at a press conference held at the Rajahmundry Press Club on Sunday, he expressed his concerns over the verdict’s implications.Chinta Mohan said that the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have ignored this judgment. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formed a committee to address the issue. He alleged that the move was from a divisive ‘divide-and-rule’ mentality. He strongly criticized the Chief Minister for what he termed as a politically motivated mistake in forming the committee with undue enthusiasm.
Further, Chinta Mohan levelled allegations of corruption in the name of the Polavaram Project. He claimed that politicians are engaging in illegal earning activities under the guise of the project and demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities associated with the Polavaram Project.