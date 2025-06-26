Chinta Mohan flays govt for neglecting edu sector

Visakhapatnam: Former union minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan alleged that the coalition government in the State was totally neglecting the education sector and planning to reduce the number of schools from 35,000 to 10,000.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he said that 35,000 primary schools were established in Andhra Pradesh during the Congress rule.

The former union minister mentioned that the credit of establishing schools and introducing the mid-day meal scheme goes to the Congress party.

Chinta Mohan said the NDA government had closed 5,000 schools last year. It is planning to shut down another 5,000 schools this year. He flayed Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s education policy.

The senior Congress leader said the people of AP expressed dissatisfaction over the year-long rule of the NDA government. No progress has been achieved under the rule of the coalition government.

Naidu is not able to ask the Centre about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) as he is supporting the Union government, the former minister criticised. He demanded that the Central Cabinet should announce within a month that the VSP will not be privatised.

He pointed out that 30,000 acres of land has already been acquired for the establishment of the capital city Amaravati, and another 40,000 acres is being acquired for the purpose.

He alleged that the Chief Minister’s relatives, friends, MLAs and Ministers have bought 100-200 acres of lands in and around Amaravati through Benamis.