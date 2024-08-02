Chintalapudi lift scheme will be completed soon: Kolusu

Eluru: Information, Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said that the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme will be completed soon to see happiness in the eyes of the farmers of Nuzvid area.

The Minister went door-to-door and distributed NTR Bharosa pensions in Katrenipadu village of Musunuru mandal on Thursday.

On this occasion, Minister Parthasarathy said at a programme organised at the local MPP school that the previous government

had destroyed the State with its negligence on irrigation projects.

He pointed out that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given utmost priority to irrigation projects and has decided to complete five major irrigation projects neglected by the previous YSRCP government. Chintalapudi lift scheme is one among them.

The Minister said that the works of Chintalapudi lift scheme will be restarted from Thursday and since there are already canals connected to Nagarjunasagar in Nuzvid area, Chintalapudi lift scheme will soon provide irrigation water and provide a permanent solution to the irrigation problem of the farmers of the area.

He said that famous companies like Ashok Leyland had set up their industries in Mallavalli during the earlier tenure of the TDP government, but due to the neglect of the previous government, they left our State.

The Minister said that they have again agreed to set up industries in Mallavalli following the initiative of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and this will provide more job opportunities to the youth of this region. The aim of the State government is to work to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people.

He regretted that no development has taken place in the State in the last five years due to the autocratic rule of the previous government. He said that the YSRCP government did not pay the bills of houses of the poor and did not even complete the construction of the houses which it had assured. They were left in the initial stage.

When this issue was brought to the attention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he had promised to clear the bills and sanction a new house.

The Minister said that the NTR Bharosa pension has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 and everyone who is eligible will be identified and pension will be provided soon. He said that NTR Bharosa pensions have increased the self-esteem of the elderly and the poor.

He said that he would know the problems of the people and solve them in a short time.

The Minister said that as soon as NDA came to power in the State, Mega DSC was announced with 16,700 posts and training in skill development is being provided to the unemployed youth to improve job opportunities. Anna Canteens will be re-launched on August 15.

He said that the problem of drainage and roads in Musunuru mandal will be solved in two months.

Minister Parthasarathy directed the officials to solve the problems of electricity cables in the oil palm plantations and the problems of the electricity bills when the people of the village

brought their problems to his notice. He said that he would solve the problems of internal roads and drainage in the SC colony.

Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, RDO Y Bhavani Shankari, tahsildar Emily Kumari, divisional panchayat officer Sundari, MPDO Padmavathi, sarpanch G Suhasini, ZPTC member Pratap and others were present.