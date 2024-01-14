Chintamaneni Prabhakar extend Sankranti wishes to people, flays Jagan

Live
Just In
Former state government whip, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, extended his wishes and blessings to the Telugu people worldwide on the occasion of Bhogi and Sankranti festivals. He participated in the Bhogi celebrations in his native village of Duggirala along with the villagers.
He Questioned the issues faced by Anganwadi staff and the lack of proper medical conditions in government hospitals. Chintamaneni promised that the TDP Janasena government would bring real development and welfare to the state and listed various plans such as providing financial support to women, free bus travel, scholarships for students, and employment opportunities for the youth.
He expressed confidence in the TDP Janasena alliance and believed that they would win in the upcoming elections and form the people's government. Eluru Bar Association President Abbineni Vijay Kumar, TNSF leaders, and Duggirala villagers also participated in the event.