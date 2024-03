Chintamaneni Prabhakar rubbishes social media false news against him

Amaravati: Former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has clarified that none of his family members will enter politics and added that news on social media are fake.

“Don't be disheartened, don't be misled, Chintamaneni means TDP and TDP means Chintamanei, I don't exist without Dendulur and Denduluru don't exist without me. Don’t fall into the trap of opposition. From Tuesday, let's start the Shankharavam program introduced by Nara Lokesh in Denduluru.

Pawan Kalyan, the leader who came and stood by our leader Chandrababu who was in trouble, “ said Chinthamaneni Prabhakar at a wide level meeting of Denduluru Constituency