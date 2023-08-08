Chintapalli: 10 arrested, 255 kg ganja seized

Chintapalli: Gudem Kotta Vedhi police of Alluri Sitarama Raju district arrested a 10-member gang and seized 255 kg ganja, which was being transported from Odisha to Bangalore on Monday.

Chinthapalli Sub-Divisional Police Officer K Pratap Siva Kishore informed that CI G Ashok Kumar, SI K Appalasuri and their staff caught this ganja as part of extensive vehicle checks. Gemmeli Yuvaraju, Gemmeli Kiran, Vantala Uday, Pangi Sukhadev, Korra Ramesh, Korra Buji Babu, Korra Sandeep alias Praveen and Burja Appala Swamy of ASR district and Odisha areas and Marappa from Karnataka State, formed as a gang for easy money due to bad habits. They collected money from outsiders and transport ganja from agency area to the plain area bypassing police check-posts.

The police officials informed that this illegal activity started when Korra Ramesh met a man called Marappa from Karnataka. Korra Ramesh and others will buy ganja in Chitrakonda block of Odisha, bring it in a boat from there cross Seeleru and then bring it to Andhra border.

Korra Ramesh, Korra Apparao and other gang members will transport ganja by autos from Katragedda to the hilly area near Tajangi via GK Veedhi, Chintapalli, and hand it over to Korra Apparao and Korra Nukaraju. From the suburbs of Peddpet village, Marappa would book cars through Tejomurtula Venkatesh alias Bantu of Visakhapatnam and take this ganja to Karnataka.

One week ago, Marappa went to Rinthada village and gave an advance of Rs 50,000 to Korra Ramesh and Nukaraju. The gang went to Cheedipakalu village in Chitrakonda block and bought 255 kg ganja from a person, Kilo Podhalam. A sum of Rs 4,78,800 was paid at the rate of Rs 1,800 per kg. On August 5, Marappa called and planned the transportation.

On receiving the information, the police conducted surveillance and caught the gang along with 255 kg ganja in 12 white gunny bags, two cars, a Pulsar bike, a scooter, 4 cell phones, and Rs 1,04,000. All the 10 accused were arrested and taken to Chintapalli court for remand. Two of them were juveniles and they were sent to the care centre.