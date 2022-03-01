Chittoor: 26 employees to be deputed for Balaji district

Chittoor: Out of 97 employees working in the Zilla Praja Parishad, 26 employees will be deputed to the proposed Sri Balajai district (Tirupati) and 19 employees to Annamaiah district, according to Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer P Prabhakar Reddy.

Speaking to media here on Monday, he said a proposal was submitted to the government over the distribution of assets and liabilities to be shared for three districts, Chittoor, Sri Balaji and Annamaiah. " Out of 14 Assembly constituencies in the district, 7 constituencies, Chittoor, Puthalapattu, Palamaner, Kuppam, Punganur, G D Nellore and Nagari would be formed as Chittoor district and the remaining 4 constituencies, Chandragiri, Tirupati, Puttur and Srikalahasti for Balaji and the rest three Madanapalli, Thamballapalli and Piler constituencies for Annamaiah district," he stated.

With regard to nominating ZP Chairmen to Sri Balaji and Annamaiah districts, government has to take a decision, he added.

263 grievances received at Spandana

Chittoor: Joint Collector (Housing) Venkateswar on Monday said that 263 petitions were received in the Spandana programme held at the Collectorate. Instructions were given to all the concerned departmental heads for resolving the grievances on priority basis, he said.

SP S Senthil Kumar attended Spandana on Monday in which he received 15 petitions from across the district. He instructed the respective SDOPs and station officers to act on the complaints.