Chittoor: Amara Raja Group donates Covid relief material

Chittoor: As a token of their support to the district administration fighting against the Covid, the Amara Raja Group of Companies on Thursday donated Rs 1 crore worth of medical items required for Covid patients and also the personnels involved in Covid control in the district.

The long list of items sent by the Amara Raja Group chairman Galla Ramachandra Naidu include 50 oxygen concentrators, 150 pulse oxi-metre, stethoscope, thermal guns and BP machine 100 each, 1,000 PPE kits, phenol 500, dettol 200, sanitizers 2,000, surgical masks two lakh, gloves 40,000 and other items. Amara Raja Company general manager Nalini Kumar, Company Physician Dr Chandrababu and other were present.

The Group of Industries representative handed over the medical equipment and items brought in a truck to joint collector Rajasekhar (welfare) and district medical and health officer (DMHO) Srihari at the collectorate here.

Another multinational company Colgate Palmolive India Limited toothbrush manufacturer in Sri City also donated 10 oxygen concentrators to district collector M Harinarayana at his camp office. The company representative said another 40 more oxygen concentrators will be donated to the district .

In Tirupati, Indian Red Cross Society distributed hygiene kits containing sanitizer, mask, soap, hand gloves and immunity powder to 50 corporation sanitation workers.