Chittoor: Collector Hari Narayanan hails Amul for paying more price

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan hailed Amul dairy for coming forward to offer lucrative price to milk procured from the farmers in the district. The firm has been procuring milk from the farmers of Ramasamudram, Kurabalakota, Nimmanapalli, Madanapalli and Valmikipuram mandals in the western parts of the district by remitting impressive prices compared to other private dairies in the district, he added.

Reviewing the progress of milk procurement with the concerned authorities at a meeting held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, he reiterated that Amul and Srija dairies were doing appreciable services in respect of remitting more price for the milk producers in district.

"No private dairy in the district offers such a lucrative price compared to Amul dairy.

There is a proposal to entrust V Kota mandal also in the district to Amul for procurement in the interest of farmers," he declared. He said the district has 70 bulk milk cooling centres being run by self-help groups under the control of DRDA. Joint Director Animal Husbandry Venkatarao, APPDCF Manager Naveen and District Cooperative Officer Chandrasekhar were present.