Chittoor: Collector S Shanmohan sets June 10 deadline for Nadu-Nedu works

Chittoor : All works relating to Nadu-Nedu programme should be completed before June 10, stated District Collector S Shanmohan. Reviewing the progress of various works pertaining to Nadu-Nedu here on Saturday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given clear cut instructions for completing the works relating to Nadu Nedu before the prescribed schedule. He said the government has given top priority for completing the works and impetus has been given for creating infrastructure facilities in all government schools under the scheme. He said instructions were given to headmasters of schools not to grant leave for more than two days where Nadu-Nedu works going on in the district. District Education Officer Vijayendra Rao and SSA Project Officer Venkata Ramana Reddy were present.